Álex Lequio, the son of Spanish actress Ana Obregón and the Italian aristocrat Alessandro Lequio, has died at the age of 27 due to cancer. After two years of fighting against the illness, Álex was admitted to a clinic in Barcelona where he stayed for a little more than a month. According to our sister website, HELLO! Spain, during those weeks, his parents did not leave his side while he received a new treatment.

©@alessandrolequiojr Aless Lequio passed away at 27 after a long battle with cancer

During that time, Álex also received a visit from his girlfriend, Carolina, with whom he had a very private relationship for almost a year. The family never lost hope and was very optimistic, which greatly encouraged the young man in his fight against the illness.

Remembered as a joyous person, a funny man and an entrepreneur, Aless had a very promising future based on two important pillars in his life: his family and his business. His mother has prioritized her son‘s health in recent years and had to cancel several theatrical performances to stay on top of his well-being.