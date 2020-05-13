Robert Pattinson’s quarantine cooking is not going well. The Twilight star took the journalist doing his GQ interview for a wild ride – over FaceTime – when he decided to whip up a pasta recipe in the microwave. It all started from an idea the 34-year-old actor pitched to his friend and restaurant owner Lele Massimini about a pasta dish that you can eat in your hands. “Pasta really had the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas? I was trying to figure out how to capitalize in this area of the market, and I was trying to think: How do you make a pasta which you can hold in your hand?,” Robert told the journalist.
After getting a cold response about the Piccolini Cuscino or Little Pillow, Robert wasn’t discouraged. Instead he decided to try it out during his interview. When he came back with the ingredients that included a box of Cornflakes (“because they didn’t have breadcrumbs”) a large lighter, nine packs of pre-sliced cheese and “just any sauce,” he put the plan to work.
“So obviously, first things first, you gotta microwave the pasta,” Rob told the interviewer, which was a sign that things were going bad. After assembling some sugar on foil and layering with cheese and cornflakes, he tops it off with the sauce. When the time comes to take out the noodles, the actor promptly burns his hand on the bowl.
SNL writers wish they could write something as good as the Robert Pattinson cooking pasta in the microwave ordeal.— Julianne 🆒 (@jul7ianne) May 12, 2020
I’ve never felt more confident in my own cooking skills than when reading Robert Pattinson’s chaotic hand held pasta recipe— Annabel Lamb (@AnnabelLamb5) May 13, 2020
Soon, while in the process of lighting a bun, the star lights his latex gloves on fire. Robert questions putting foil in the oven, but then goes on to place the layered spread in what looks like a smaller microwave. According to the interviewer, there is a lightning bolt that goes off behind him that causes the actor to quickly duck – before the oven/microwave makes one final bang and goes dark.
“Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone,” he says, sighing again, picking himself off the floor. “But that is a Piccolini Cuscino.” Fans got a hold of the interview and couldn’t help but share their thoughts on social media. “SNL writers wish they could write something as good as the Robert Pattinson cooking pasta in the microwave ordeal,” one fan wrote.
For some, the cooking fiasco gave them more self-assurance in their cooking skills. “I’ve never felt more confident in my own cooking skills than when reading Robert Pattinson’s chaotic hand held pasta recipe,” another added. Fans can sleep easy knowing that the star has no plans to move forward with the recipe and has since opted not to try it again.