Robert Pattinson’s quarantine cooking is not going well. The Twilight star took the journalist doing his GQ interview for a wild ride – over FaceTime – when he decided to whip up a pasta recipe in the microwave. It all started from an idea the 34-year-old actor pitched to his friend and restaurant owner Lele Massimini about a pasta dish that you can eat in your hands. “Pasta really had the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas? I was trying to figure out how to capitalize in this area of the market, and I was trying to think: How do you make a pasta which you can hold in your hand?,” Robert told the journalist.

©GettyImages Robert Pattinson blew up a microwave while making pasta

After getting a cold response about the Piccolini Cuscino or Little Pillow, Robert wasn’t discouraged. Instead he decided to try it out during his interview. When he came back with the ingredients that included a box of Cornflakes (“because they didn’t have breadcrumbs”) a large lighter, nine packs of pre-sliced cheese and “just any sauce,” he put the plan to work.