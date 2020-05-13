Lena Dunham is setting the record straight on one of her most infamous photos. The Girls actress spoke to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about the viral photo of her awkward kiss with Brad Pitt at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere. “Well the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress,’” she said of the moment with her pa l . “I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend.”

©GettyImages Lena Dunham opens up about the awkward moment with Brad Pitt

The 33-year-old shared that her costar didn’t mind the encounter. In fact, the Oscar-winning actor and the actress had a special moment following the premiere. “Later that night, because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me.”

She added: “And every time I wear it, something amazing happens.” Lena and Brad’s relationship has continued to be friendly. The author shared a photo from her birthday party, which the Ad Astra star attended. Adding about the star: “He‘s a truly kind person who can read the room, and I was super nervous because I was around so many idols of mine, and he made me feel pretty cool.“