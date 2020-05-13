Lena Dunham is setting the record straight on one of her most infamous photos. The Girls actress spoke to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live about the viral photo of her awkward kiss with Brad Pitt at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere. “Well the way the internet read it was I had somehow physically accosted him causing him a great deal of stress,’” she said of the moment with her pa l . “I would never force a kiss on Brad Pitt. I respect him far too much as an artist and a friend.”
The 33-year-old shared that her costar didn’t mind the encounter. In fact, the Oscar-winning actor and the actress had a special moment following the premiere. “Later that night, because he knew I felt nervous, he took me into a room and we secretly ate pizza and I told him I like his ring and he gave it to me.”
She added: “And every time I wear it, something amazing happens.” Lena and Brad’s relationship has continued to be friendly. The author shared a photo from her birthday party, which the Ad Astra star attended. Adding about the star: “He‘s a truly kind person who can read the room, and I was super nervous because I was around so many idols of mine, and he made me feel pretty cool.“
View this post on Instagram
I may own a birthday bitch hat, but IRL I’m no big birthday bitch. For someone who loves both attention and presents, I’ve sure cancelled a lotta bday parties at the last minute (a special sorry to @mattpolf who had already hired a crafting teacher last year, and @lesleyarfin who was ready to DJ in 2011.) I used to think there was something a bit unseemly about an adult leaning into their birthday, until I realized I was actually just jealous of the confidence and self-love it takes to say “it’s my day, people!” I often felt I was making up for some original sin and that the nicest thing I could do for others on my birthday was make myself as unobtrusive as possible (it never worked and I usually either barfed or cried.) But this year is different. This year I’m... wait for it... happy. And so grateful for where I am, who I am, and everyone who has helped me on my journey to health & sobriety. 32 was good to me, and for 33 I wanted to say a big old thank you. So I hosted a Spring fundraiser for @friendlyhousela (the first recovery home for women in the United States) in LA last week. It was the best day ever and @anniecampbell literally brought a Pinterest board to life!!! And today, rather than presents, I’d love for you to donate to Friendly House, which is dedicated to helping women navigate the journey through addiction to recovery. It’s a journey I know first hand can only be attempted with love and support, which is why I have started a scholarship fund for women who are determined to recover but don’t have the financial means to begin. Go to the link in my bio to donate. Thank you to everyone who came out to support last week; you melt my heart. Thank you for the birthday wishes. And a special thank you to those of you who donate. It brings me such joy to think of how together we can directly affect so many women who have forgotten that they matter. Let’s remind them! Lots of LOVE xo
And if anyones ever wondered if he’s just as magical in person as he is in the movies, Lena confirmed it. “I think what happened was the best thing that‘s maybe ever happened to me. He was doing a scene where he was parking a car and he’s supposed to get out and look around, and he looked around and saw me at the edge of frame and came over and picked me up and spun me around,” she recalled. “And it was like – it was like in one of those movies where the nerd shows up at the prom and the hottest guy at school is like, ’Would you care to dance?’”