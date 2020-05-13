The Carter-Knowles children — Blue Ivy , eight, Rumi and Sir, two — have a very bright and financially sound future ahead of them. These celeb kiddos, born to music royalty and all around power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, made it on Electric Ride On Cars’ Kids Rich List for 2020. The Carter trio’s parents have created a trust fund for their babies worth $500 million, making them the second richest kids in the word. Blue Ivy and her siblings were chosen and added to a list that includes kids, tweens and teens of all backgrounds and creeds. There’s even a royal on the list as well!
Blue Ivy and her twin siblings claimed the second spot right after Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, 16, with his $1 billion trust fund (#gasp). Other famous kids that made the list? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ’s five youngest kids took the number three spot with a combined trust fund; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ’s four kids took the fourth spot with their combined trust fund; and Salma Hayek ’s daughter with French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault , Valentina Paloma , took the number six spot with her trust fund. North West and her siblings weren’t the only Kardashian kids to make the list either, aunt Khloe Kardashian ’s daughter, True Thompson , took the number nine spot with her $10 million trust fund created by her mom and NBA player dad, Tristian Thompson .
Blue and crew also had some entrepreneurial joining the list as well. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter with Danny Birkhead, Dannielynn Birkhead, rounded off the top ten list; British Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown charted at 12; Modern Family actress (and Sofia Vergara ’s TV granddaughter) Aubrey Anderson-Emmons took the 13th spot; and dancer, actress and model Maddie Ziegler takes the 15th spot.