Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony ’s daughter can now add published author to her resume. In September 12-year-old Emme Muñiz’s debut picture book Lord Help Me will be released with Crown Books for Young Readers and Random House Children’s books. Staying true to her roots, Emme’s book will be released in both English and Spanish. Lord Help Me, Illustrated by Brenda Figueroa , was inspired by the tween’s own prayers. The book will encourage young readers how to ask God for help during ordinary moments like waking up for school, getting along with your sibling and saving the planet.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s daughter Emme is set to release a picture book inspired by her prayers

Emme, was encouraged to create the book after she became more aware and concerned about endangered species – including sloths. “In school I learned about sloths and how they’re facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,” she said in a statement. “I wrote this book to help raise money to save the sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort.”

The first 100,000 copies of Lord Help Me with be released on September 29. Emme is on the fast track to becoming a triple threat like her famous mom. In February, JLo and Marc’s little girl made her Super Bowl debut along her mother at the Halftime Show. After sharing the stage for the special moment, Jennifer, 50, opened up about her daughter’s talent.