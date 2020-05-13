Katy Perry admitted she has been battling depression during the COVID-19 lockdown in a recent post on her social media. “Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm,” shared the 35-year-old singer. Though Katy is struggling during these uncertain times, she is expecting a daughter with fiance Orlando Bloom. In an earlier interview with Vogue India, the Roar singer was upfront about her mental health, “In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey.” Thankfully, the pop singer is getting positive encouragement and support from her fans while fighting the global pandemic.
Queen Elizabeth is stepping back from all public duties, Shakira’s at-home singalong and more news
Rosalia is finding novel ways to tackle boredom while skating around her house and multitasking. She has spent many weeks in social isolation and her entertainment includes cutting her own bangs, playing the piano and testing her balancing skills with a skateboard. Unfortunately, the Spanish singer did not calculate the speed of her skateboard and fell abruptly on the floor while knocking down her furniture.
Tom Brady’s All In Challenge auction reaches $800k for COVID-19 relief efforts. The money raised will go towards Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The bid was won by a 25-year-old YouTube star, Logan Thirtyacre, who will attend to the first game of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The YouTuber has gathered over $1m with his famous puppet shows on his YouTube channel also known as Super Mario Logan.
Go to allinchallenge.com/tom-brady to get involved and have the opportunity to experience my first @buccaneers home game. Let’s all make a positive impact during this time. I challenge my wife @gisele, my buddy @champagnepapi, and #RogerGoodell to go ALL IN! Link in bio above!
Nick Cordero finally wakes up after several weeks in a coma while fighting the Coronavirus. His wife, Amanda Kloots has been open about Nick’s battle with COVID-19. The Canadian actor was put in an ECMO machine to help his lungs work but he later had other complications with the blood flow on his right leg which had to be amputated to save his lives. Amanda shared on a post, “Nick, Dada, is awake!”, even though her husband is still fighting the virus. “He is very weak so even just opening his eyes is a struggle, but it is happening. He is starting to wake up!! We are by no means out of the woods yet, there are still concerns with other things, but this news today on his mental status is a win!!”
Brendon Urie sings Queen’s Under Pressure with Jimmy Fallon and the result is amazing. The social distance performance is one-of-a-kind where the musicians used at-home instruments such as spoons, glasses, flasks, fork, pot lids, frisbee, a vtable, wine glasses, butter knife, jar, bowl, a toaster and frosting spatula.
After two weeks in a ventilator HGTV star Eric Eremita is finally recovering from the Coronavirus. The 51-year-old contractor was moved to the ICU after he woke up and was able to speak with his family. In a recent interview with People, Eric admitted the power of prayer helped him battle the virus and recover.
And always remember to lock your home when you leave. Four bear breaks into a cabin in Tennessee stealing two beers, Diet Cokes, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&M‘s and Sour Patch Kids. When the cops were called, the bears walked away with the food and one jumped off a balcony. Even animals start looting when humans are not in sight.