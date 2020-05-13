Katy Perry admitted she has been battling depression during the COVID-19 lockdown in a recent post on her social media. “Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm,” shared the 35-year-old singer. Though Katy is struggling during these uncertain times, she is expecting a daughter with fiance Orlando Bloom. In an earlier interview with Vogue India, the Roar singer was upfront about her mental health, “In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey.” Thankfully, the pop singer is getting positive encouragement and support from her fans while fighting the global pandemic.

©@rosalia.vt Rosalia’s skateboard skills while in quarantine resulted in an epic fail

Rosalia is finding novel ways to tackle boredom while skating around her house and multitasking. She has spent many weeks in social isolation and her entertainment includes cutting her own bangs, playing the piano and testing her balancing skills with a skateboard. Unfortunately, the Spanish singer did not calculate the speed of her skateboard and fell abruptly on the floor while knocking down her furniture.

Tom Brady’s All In Challenge auction reaches $800k for COVID-19 relief efforts. The money raised will go towards Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The bid was won by a 25-year-old YouTube star, Logan Thirtyacre, who will attend to the first game of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The YouTuber has gathered over $1m with his famous puppet shows on his YouTube channel also known as Super Mario Logan.