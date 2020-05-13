Luxembourg royals Princess Stephanie and Prince Guillaume welcomed their first son on May 10 and three days later they have shown the world their beautiful son Prince Charles to the world -releasing four beautiful pictures of the new royal baby. Royal fans got the first glimpse at his sweet little face when grandparents Grand Duke Henri and Cuban Grand Duchess Maria Teresa met the little one via video chat from their home Berg Palace, but it’s is the first time we’ve see the beautiful official portraits of the little Prince.

©CélineMaia-StudioByC Aaaaw! Prince Charles is so adorable!

In the four images, taken at the Grand Duchess Charlotte Maternity Hospital, we can appreciate how adorable Charles is. The proud parents pose in a beautiful black-and-white picture with their newborn son resting contently in mom’s arms. Dressed in a cute blue baby romper with an embroidered bear on the chest, Charles sleeps resting his head on a teddy bear and also snuggles up in a soft white blanket. The joy-filled pictures, taken by Céline Maia-StudioByC, also show off Princess Stephanie’s new hairdo.

©CélineMaia-StudioByC Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie couldn’t be happier with their first child

Prince Charles’ full name, Jean Charles Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume, is a tribute to his dad and to his great grandfather Jean who sadly passed away last year. After welcoming his first child, Prince Guillaume shared a sweet message to the royal fans: “We want to share all with you in these difficult times for the country and the people, specially for those families that haven’t been able to be together for such a long time.” To all of them, the happy dad send the same best wishes he had received throughout the day of Charles’ arrival.