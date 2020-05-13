Five months after the tragic accident that took the life of Kobe Bryant , his daughter Gianna and seven other people, the legal response from the helicopter pilot’s lawyer to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant has caused quite a stir.

©GettyImages Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who both died in the helicopter accident

According to documents obtained by CNN, the lawyers of Berge Zobayan - brother and successor in interest of deseased pilot Ara Zobayan - the passengers all knew the risks before boarding the flight.

©@kobebryant Aside from Kobe and his daughter, seven other people lost their lives in the tragic crash

“Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent, including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved,” reads part of the seven page document obtained by the media group.

Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit

The document is a response to the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow. She claims that Ara Zobayan “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff,” “failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions” and, “failed to properly and safely operate the helicopter resulting in a crash.”