She’s one of the most stylish toddlers in the world, and she knows it! Cardi B ’s one-year-old daughter K ulture rocked some serious bling while jumping around with dad Offset . The cute family were entertaining themselves over the weekend, with Offset showing his daughter various jumps which she then copied in the cutest way. But what really stood out was the amount of jewellery the little girl was wearing and mom Cardi B wanted to show it off to the camera!

“Kulture, let me see your drip” she called over to the little girl while panning the camera round to get a closer look at Kulture’s stylish get-up. We then got a glimpse of the little girl’s bracelets and super fancy necklaces, layered on top of each other in rapper style over a Versace t-shirt! One of her necklaces spells out her name in sparkling stones and the other has a panda scene on it and the look is topped off with her little shiny hoop earrings and perfectly styled hair.