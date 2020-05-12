America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams have the dream relationship. The Superstore star and the 1985 actor have been married for eight-years and have two beautiful children . At the start of their love, the 36-year-old actress admitted that due to her success, there were some doubts. “At the time we’d been together one year and then, boom, everything changed, so that was crazy,” she said during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “It’s like, this guy that I really like, but I don’t see him for three days on end and he’s working. ‘Is this gonna survive this’”
It did! America and Ryan went on to tie the knot in 2011 and welcomed their first child Sebastian in 2018. The pair have more good news to celebrate, as over the Mother’s Day weekend, they announced that they welcomed the fourth addition to their family, a baby girl named Lucia.
Before all of her personal success, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star found herself onstage accepting an Emmy for her work in Ugly Betty. Sadly, she wasn’t able to celebrate that moment. “When I won the Emmy, I can‘t bring myself to go back and watch that because the only thing I remember about being on that stage, accepting that Emmy, was the feeling that no one in the room thought I deserved it,“ she told the host. ”And that’s a shame.”
The Honduran actress added that at the time of her win, she didn’t feel accepted by her peers. “‘What is she really doing in that role? That role is not interesting enough, it’s not dark enough, it’s not edgy enough.’ Like, you know, all of the bulls**t of like, ’Oh, she got it is because it’s a good story, not because she deserves it,” American recalled thinking.
“There were people in my life perpetuating those narratives and making me feel like I hadn‘t earned this moment,” she said. ”When I look back at that time, my heart aches for that 22-year-old girl, who didn’t get to really enjoy those moments.”
Lucky for America, she has learned to celebrate everything that she deserves and more!