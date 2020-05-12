Moreover, it’s great to see a side of her that feels somewhat more human and relatable to many. Her post comes almost two years after she opened up about the changes she saw in her body after giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster , whom she shares with Travis Scott . “I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn‘t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” Kylie said during a YouTube video.

When asked by a fan how she managed to get back in shape post giving birth in February 2018, The Kylie Cosmetics founder addressed her stretch marks by saying, “[I have stretch marks] on my breasts, butt, and thighs. I haven‘t gotten rid of them. Just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi.”

©@kyliejenner Kylie celebrated her third Mother’s Day on May 10, 2020

The mom-of-one celebrated her third Mother’s Day by sharing a sweet tribute to her two-year-old daughter. Next to an adorable snap of Stormi wearing a towel wrapped around her head, Kylie captioned, “This little love of mine...what a special gift it is to be a mother. Happy mother’s day to all the mamas.”