Rarely known to be anything short of perfection, Kylie Jenner brought a sense of realness to her fans after sharing a video on social media that showed her stretch marks. The 22-year-old self-made billionaire took to her Instagram stories to post the clip, and many of her fans praised her for the bold move. “Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth,” wrote one Twitter user. Meanwhile, another posted, “Kylie showing her stretch marks on IG stories. That’s a nice change for the Kardashian/Jenner family.”
You might agree it’s rare if ever that we see a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan with anything other than radiant, flawless skin or a single hair out of place. And it’s most certainly not every day that they showcase features often not considered to be part of the beauty dictionary so nonchalantly. Nonetheless, Kylie remains looking beautiful au naturel.
Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth. pic.twitter.com/ecnWRHErPs— ♡ Sofia♡ (@HiddlesWhore1) May 12, 2020
Moreover, it’s great to see a side of her that feels somewhat more human and relatable to many. Her post comes almost two years after she opened up about the changes she saw in her body after giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster , whom she shares with Travis Scott . “I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn‘t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” Kylie said during a YouTube video.
When asked by a fan how she managed to get back in shape post giving birth in February 2018, The Kylie Cosmetics founder addressed her stretch marks by saying, “[I have stretch marks] on my breasts, butt, and thighs. I haven‘t gotten rid of them. Just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi.”
The mom-of-one celebrated her third Mother’s Day by sharing a sweet tribute to her two-year-old daughter. Next to an adorable snap of Stormi wearing a towel wrapped around her head, Kylie captioned, “This little love of mine...what a special gift it is to be a mother. Happy mother’s day to all the mamas.”