Serena Williams may have been giving the makeup tutorial, but it was clearly little Alexis Olympia ’s show. The tennis champion blessed her followers with a quick makeup tutorial as she prepared to get ready for her day. After running over her five minute mark, the 38-year-old’s video was crashed by her and Alexis Ohanian ’s adorable tot. “I’m cute,” little Olympia proudly shouted as she grabbed a makeup brush and sat front and center in front of the camera.
“She’s cute,” Serena added. For bonus cute and enjoyment, Serena added a little lipstick to her baby girl’s pout. Olympia had other plans, as she informed her that she wanted to put on more makeup herself. Olympia rocked her signature princess dress in the adorable clip.
This isn’t the first time that the Qai Qai’s best friend has crashed her glam session. Little Olympia took centerstage in March when her mom filmed a special glam session. The mommy-daughter duo proudly showcased how they get ready and their favorite products.
Serena and Alexis’ little girl has been keeping herself and her parents occupied during quarantine. So far, the adorable tot has turned her mom and dad’s space into school. Mastered a few news skills in the kitchen. And has even managed to get in a few karaoke sessions with her mom.
In April, the Grand Slam champion opened up about what it’s like being home with her “very active” toddler. “I‘ve been kind of shaking in the corner,” she jokingly said referencing a meme she saw on Instagram, “because I have a two year old at home and she is VERY active and she loves to be active. She loves mommy, and I love that she loves mommy, but every word out of her mouth is ‘mommy mommy mommy!’”