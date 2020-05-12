Serena Williams may have been giving the makeup tutorial, but it was clearly little Alexis Olympia ’s show. The tennis champion blessed her followers with a quick makeup tutorial as she prepared to get ready for her day. After running over her five minute mark, the 38-year-old’s video was crashed by her and Alexis Ohanian ’s adorable tot. “I’m cute,” little Olympia proudly shouted as she grabbed a makeup brush and sat front and center in front of the camera.

©@serenawilliams Little Olympia crashed her mommy’s latest makeup tutorial

“She’s cute,” Serena added. For bonus cute and enjoyment, Serena added a little lipstick to her baby girl’s pout. Olympia had other plans, as she informed her that she wanted to put on more makeup herself. Olympia rocked her signature princess dress in the adorable clip.

This isn’t the first time that the Qai Qai’s best friend has crashed her glam session. Little Olympia took centerstage in March when her mom filmed a special glam session. The mommy-daughter duo proudly showcased how they get ready and their favorite products.