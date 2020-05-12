Card B’s baby girl may not be ready for a puppy. The Money rapper took to her social media to share an adorable video of her and Offset’s one-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari playing with a new friend. In the clip, Kulture’s mother warns her about trying to feed the puppy a pencil. When the tot finally decides to pet the puppy – she’s shocked at how excited she gets. Cardi playfully laughs as she baby girl quickly flees from her former furry friend.

©@iamcardib Cardi B’s daughter Kulture almost had a furry new friend

Cardi, 27, recently celebrated a special day with her daughter. On May 10, the rapper took to her social media to share a picture of her, Offset and their little lady in honor of Mother’s Day. For her special day, the Bodak Yellow rapper was gifted two Birkin bags and bunches of expensive flowers.

While Cardi kept her eyes on the bags, her baby girl appreciated the stacks of flowers a little more. The proud mom looked on as her little girl climbed on the flower arrangements – making it her own little play place. The Ring rapper quickly jumped into mom mode when her little lady decided to try to stand up on the flower boxes.