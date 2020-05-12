Cuban actress Ana de Armas and actor/director Ben Affleck are definitely one of Hollywood’s most sought after celebrity couples. From the moment that the news of their possible romance broke, fans of both everywhere have been watching their social media feeds for pictures of the two sharing special moments together. The Knives Out actress has been recently seen wearing a beautiful pendant that has a half heart hanging from it, adding to fans’ speculations of who might be wearing the other half. Many pointing to her current beau Ben — and it seems that fans were correct! On a recent outing, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor was seen sporting the other half of Ana’s pendant (#allthefeels).

©GrosbyGroup Ben and Ana both met while filming the movie ‘Deep Water’

According to the news outlet Page Six, Ben and the No Time To Die actress have been quarantining and following social distancing measures together at his Pacific Palisades mansion while they safely wait for the coronavirus pandemic to end. Prior to safety measures being implemented, the couple was set to be apart for some time, as Ben was going to begin filming a new project directed by friend Matt Damon , and Ana would begin her press tour for the latest James Bond movie No Time To Die with Daniel Craig. A source tells Page Six that their relationship was able to grow deeper due to all the time they have been spending together since they both began socially distancing together. “To get to spend so much time together is a real blessing,” expressed the source.