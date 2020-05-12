Mindy Kaling welcomed her daughter two years ago, and since then she has been extremely protective and tried to keep her little one out of the public eye, so her fans were pleasantly surprised when she decided to share a beautiful new picture of her daughter Katherine to mark Mother’s Day. In the image the two-year-old runs towards her mom dressed in a cute floral print dress, but the innocent photo and the little story Mindy shared afterwards were the conversation starters for her fans who just wanted the answer to one important question.

©mindykaling Mindy’s aim is to keep Katherine out of the spotlight

“Sending a little extra love today to all of the moms, and to anyone who may be missing theirs right now,” she wrote alongside the beautiful snap, that was inmediately praised by her followers. The 40-year-old also shared a cute mom-and-daughter moment from one of her social platforms, “My two year old ran into my room first thing thing this morning, and then, clearly coached, shouted “happy Mother’s Day mommy!” And then before I could respond, she picked up a pair of scissors and said “can I play with this, it’s special to me.” It was the best,” she wrote.

The post, who got more than 36K likes, also got quite a few comments asking Mindy: “who coached her. mindy, who coached her!!” The Never Have I Ever producer has never revealed who is the father of little Katherine, in an interview with The New York Times she said, “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it.” In the meantime, she is enjoying motherhood but she’s not alone. “The reality is, I‘m not doing it by myself. I’m surrounded by family and friends who love and support me. And the joy I feel from being with my daughter, Katherine, eclipses anything from any crazy checklist.”