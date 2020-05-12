Kylie Jenner ’s daughter Stormi ranks high on the list of cutest celebrity kids - alongside Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia - but with her latest online tour de force, she just took the first spot: she is so adorable we can hardly take it! Her famous mom put the two-year-old to the test with one of the most difficult challenges for a kid, specially if there’s a candy bowl involved, and we are pleased to announce Stormi absolutely smashed it! Do you want to know more? Keep on reading...

©kyliejenner Aunt Kim was so proud of Stormi: “OMG how perfect! This would NOT be the case w Chi! Or especially Saint,” she said

In the video shared by the beauty mogul, we can see the two-year-old on the sofa, her hair tied up in a bun and wearing a little white dress. “Ok, so, I’m gonna put the chocolates right here, ok?,” says Kylie - placing the coveted bowl in front of her. “You can only have three of them, I’m going to give you three of them but, wait,” she instructs, holding her daughter who is already getting closer. “You have to wait till mommy comes back ok?, I have to go to the bathroom.”