Musician Bryan Adams had a few choice words about the coronavirus recently. The Canadian singer of hits like Summer of 69 and (Everything I do) I do it for you shared a statement revealing his strong feelings against the disease and how it has affected his career. British actor and Penny Dreadful alum, Rory Kinnear, experiences a devastating loss within his family. The Guardian reveals that Black Mirror actor’s sister, Karina, 48, passed away due to exposure of the coronavirus.

The trade organization The Broadway League has announced that the 41 top-tier New York theaters that closed their doors in early March due to the pandemic will most likely remain closed at least through Labor Day weekend in September.

On Tuesday, May 12, Old Navy (which is owned by Gap, Inc.) announced that it would be donating over $30 million worth of clothing to those who are experiencing hardships amid the coronavirus pandemic. They made their official announcement by releasing a colorful time lapsed video of a family of three smiling with the phrase “From our family to yours.”

NYC’s biggest poverty-fighting organization, Robin Hood, teamed up with iHeartMedia to unite A-List celebrities for a virtual telethon to help raise funds for fellow New Yorkers whose lives have been impacted by COVID-19. The event was hosted by Tina Fey, and had stars like: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Perez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mariah Carey participating (to name a few).

Zumba partnered with The Global Foodbanking Network to help donate one million meals through their Your Move Matters website. So far, over 100,000 people participated in virtual classes — resulting in 100,000 donated meals.

Organizers of the 2021 Academy Awards have officially announced that they will be pushing back next year’s award show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee that plans Hollywood’s biggest night is said to be taking into account the limited amount of film releases during the 2020 movie season.