Queen Elizabeth, 94 will likely not be seen at any public events until fall 2020 at the earliest. According to The Sunday Times, a royal source told the paper, “The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category, and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice. There are discussions about what we could do and couldn’t do come October.”
Shakira cheered Disney fans by singing along to Zootopia’s Try Everything song for the second volume of The Disney Family Singalong. The Colombian artist killed it on her performance and you can watch the full special, including performances by Katy Perry, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson and many more on ABC and Hulu!
Want to prevent the quarantine fifteen? Get ready for 24-hours of back-to-back workout classes led by celebrity trainers and fitness experts. The Men’s Health, Women’s Health and Mindbody’s Relay for Relief will be taking place on May 15 through May 16 to benefit COVID-19 relief. Julianne Hough, Peter Lee Thomas, the trainer behind Halle Berry’s rock hard abs and Anna Kaiser are just some of the 48 fitness experts that will be leading the classes.
Sandra Bullock’s rarely-seen daughter Laila makes public appearance to help mom with something special
What’s better than celebrating Mother’s Day with your favorite woman? Getting a surprise Zoom call from Maluma to commemorate the day, of course! The Colombian singer teamed up with Michelob ULTRA to surprise fan with a special greeting.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had a very special appearance during his daily briefing about the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, May 10 – a.k.a. Mother’s Day! The politician was joined by his mother and former first lady of New York, Matilda Cuomo. “Happy Mother‘s Day to you mom. I miss you. I love you so, so much. I wish I could be with you but I can’t be, but I can’t be because I love you,” said the governor, who was accompanied by his daughter Michaela. ”I miss you, too. A lot. And your beautiful daughters,” she replied.
John Krasinski ’s web series, Some Good News, united the cast of The Office after he officiated a wedding for a couple who was inspired by his character Jim Halpert’s proposal to Pam. The Jack Ryan actor held the nuptials via Zoom, and after converting the couple to husband and wife, he invited “some of [his] family” to the virtual celebration. It’s a must-watch forfans of the beloved show!
Cher freshened up her Spanish skills for singing ABBA’s classic Chiquitita to raise funds for COVID-19 victims in the Latin community. This is Cher’s first Spanish-language song of her 55-year career, and all proceeds from the single will benefit UNICEF. You can read up on more details here , including her statements on learning the song!
The Feeding America Comedy Festival brought laughs to the homes of people on Sunday, May 10 thanks to comedy legends such as Will Smith, Tina Fey, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin James, Adam Sandler and many more. The initiative has already raised over $1.4 million for America‘s largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding America, which will deliver over 15 million meals to families in need across the country. The show will re-are on The Weather Channel and Comedy TV on Tuesday, 5/12 and Thursday 5/14 as well as Saturday 5/16 from 8pm - 12am ET.