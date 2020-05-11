Queen Elizabeth, 94 will likely not be seen at any public events until fall 2020 at the earliest. According to The Sunday Times, a royal source told the paper, “The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her [age] category, and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice. There are discussions about what we could do and couldn’t do come October.”

©GettyImages Queen Elizabeth has been in Windsor Castle since March 19

Shakira cheered Disney fans by singing along to Zootopia’s Try Everything song for the second volume of The Disney Family Singalong. The Colombian artist killed it on her performance and you can watch the full special, including performances by Katy Perry, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson and many more on ABC and Hulu!

Want to prevent the quarantine fifteen? Get ready for 24-hours of back-to-back workout classes led by celebrity trainers and fitness experts. The Men’s Health, Women’s Health and Mindbody’s Relay for Relief will be taking place on May 15 through May 16 to benefit COVID-19 relief. Julianne Hough, Peter Lee Thomas, the trainer behind Halle Berry’s rock hard abs and Anna Kaiser are just some of the 48 fitness experts that will be leading the classes.

What’s better than celebrating Mother’s Day with your favorite woman? Getting a surprise Zoom call from Maluma to commemorate the day, of course! The Colombian singer teamed up with Michelob ULTRA to surprise fan with a special greeting.