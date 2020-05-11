Benji Madden celebrates Cameron Diaz’s first Mother’s Day in the sweetest way

Cameron Diaz celebrated her first Mother’s Day on Sunday—four months after announcing the arrival of her and Benji Madden’s daughter Raddix Madden. The Good Charlotte band member commemorated the special day with a heartfelt tribute for his wife, whom he wed in 2015. “Best Wishes for All the Mother’s, we’re all lucky to have you 💐It’s special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday,” he began the post.

Cameron celebrated her first Mother's Day months after the arrival of her daughter Raddix Madden

“Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Wether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful,” he continued. “6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day. What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted.”

Benji concluded the moving tribute writing, “Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can’t lose. Everything else you’ll be able to figure out- Happy home is worth more than Gold🙏 Thank G-D for Moms❤️❤️❤️Happy Mother’s Day ❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍.”