Benji Madden celebrates Cameron Diaz’s first Mother’s Day in the sweetest way

Cameron Diaz celebrated her first Mother’s Day on Sunday—four months after announcing the arrival of her and Benji Madden’s daughter Raddix Madden. The Good Charlotte band member commemorated the special day with a heartfelt tribute for his wife, whom he wed in 2015. “Best Wishes for All the Mother’s, we’re all lucky to have you 💐It’s special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday,” he began the post.
“Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Wether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful,” he continued. “6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day. What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted.”
Benji concluded the moving tribute writing, “Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can’t lose. Everything else you’ll be able to figure out- Happy home is worth more than Gold🙏 Thank G-D for Moms❤️❤️❤️Happy Mother’s Day ❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍.”
Cameron and her husband announced the birth of their baby girl back in January. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” the Hollywood stars said at the time, while adding that they “feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD.”
The Charlie’s Angels actress recently opened up about motherhood, calling it the “best, best, best part” of her life. During a live video chat with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power, Cameron said, “I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled.”