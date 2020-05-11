Kim Kardashian ’s Mother’s Day celebrations were surprisingly low-key. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star normally spends the day celebrating surrounded by flowers, with an in-home orchestra performance, or with a sweet reveal of one of her children’s name. This year, the 39-year-old social media maven scaled things back a little bit. A simple gesture from her and Kanye West’s four children was all it took to make the mama happy.
Kim took to her social media stories to share a photo of a couple of hand-made cards from her little ones. Along with breakfast in bed, North , six, Saint, four, Chicago, 2, and one-year-old Psalm gifted their mommy with cards that included their hand-prints and one with her picture.
Kim went on to celebrate the day with posts on her stories, dedicated to the fellow mothers in her life, including her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian , Kylie Jenner and her grandmother MJ. In honor of the occasion, the KKW Beauty founder dedicated a post to her mother Kris Jenner.
The proud daughter surprised her mom-ager with the vintage camera used to take her wedding photos during her first ceremony with Robert Kardashian. “The best mom in the entire world! I couldn’t wait to give her her gift! I live for sentimental gifts and was so excited when I found the wedding photographer Alfred Garcia who shot her and my dads wedding back in 1978. I purchased the camera he used on their wedding day and the photos and made an album for her,” she wrote.
“She never had those photos so to see them brought out so many happy tears! “Happy Mother’s Day mom I love you beyond! And the first pic I posted of you in the bikini after you gave birth to Rob is MAJOR GOALS!!! Always in everything you do!!!!!”