Kim Kardashian ’s Mother’s Day celebrations were surprisingly low-key. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star normally spends the day celebrating surrounded by flowers, with an in-home orchestra performance, or with a sweet reveal of one of her children’s name. This year, the 39-year-old social media maven scaled things back a little bit. A simple gesture from her and Kanye West’s four children was all it took to make the mama happy.

©@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian celebrated Mother’s Day with breakfast in bed and handmade cards from her kids

Kim took to her social media stories to share a photo of a couple of hand-made cards from her little ones. Along with breakfast in bed, North , six, Saint, four, Chicago, 2, and one-year-old Psalm gifted their mommy with cards that included their hand-prints and one with her picture.

Kim went on to celebrate the day with posts on her stories, dedicated to the fellow mothers in her life, including her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian , Kylie Jenner and her grandmother MJ. In honor of the occasion, the KKW Beauty founder dedicated a post to her mother Kris Jenner.