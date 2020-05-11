Cher releases her first Spanish-language song for a special reason

Cher is no stranger to ABBA music. The 73-year-old singer crooned the Swedish pop group’s tunes in the movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and now she is covering their 1979 hit Chiquitita in Spanish. The single marks Cher’s first Spanish-language song of her 55-year career. Proceeds from the single will benefit UNICEF. “I actually started learning and rehearsing the song when I was in England last year but didn’t record it then. It was difficult!” she said in a recent interview with Billboard.

©WireImage Cher released her first Spanish-language song of her 55-year career in May of 2020

Singing a song that she has sung before in English was admittedly “difficult” for Cher because she is “a perfectionist.” The Grammy winner confessed, “Singing in another language, trying to make it emotional and getting the words right… they have letters that make a completely different sound than I’m used to or than is done in English. We don’t roll any of our R’s.”

Cher continued, “We recorded it four times while my engineer and the woman who taught me the song were both in England over Skype. I kept going back and back over certain lines. I don’t speak Spanish, but forty years ago I knew a teeny bit of it. Still, my pronunciation is pretty good.”