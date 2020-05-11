Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have made it a point to safely secure the future of their four children: North , six, Saint , four, Chicago , two, and 10-month-old Psalm . Electric Ride On Cars published their Kids Rich List for 2020, and revealed who the world’s richest kids, tweens and teens were — and the West kids made the list at the number four spot! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her rapper hubby have set up a trust fund for their famous kiddos worth $40,000,000. The full list, which includes names the top 50 kids around the world, features a mix of celebrity kids, royals and more.
North and her siblings find themselves in great company: leading the list is Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, 16, with his $1 billion trust fund; followed by Blue Ivy, eight, Sir & Rumi Carter, two, in the number two spot with $500 million trust fund; and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 13, with siblings, Pax, 16, Zarhara, 15, Knox & Vivienne, 11, in the third spot. The West quartet is also joined by Salma Hayek ’s daughter Valentina Paloma (who made the number six spot) and their aunt Khloe Kardashian ’s daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson , True Thompson (True made the number nine spot with her $10 million trust fund).
Other famous kids that made the list? The late Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannilynn Birkhead, with her combined $10 million from her inheritance and modeling/reality TV gigs; Katie Holmes ’ daughter with Tom Cruise , Suri , with her $5 million trust fund; cousin Stormi Webster ’s $3 million trust fund; and aunt Kourtney Kardashian ’s kids with their $1.5 million trust fund.