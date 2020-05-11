Vanessa Bryant had the sweetest Mother’s Day, thanks to her four girls. Kobe Bryant ’s wife was showered with love and gifts, on what was the first Mother’s Day since the passing of her husband and their 14-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant . Vanessa’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia took to social media to share a sweet post dedicated to her mom. “Happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote. Next to the message was a collage of photos of V and her oldest daughter. On the pics, the message “I Love You Momma” was placed in the middle.

©@vanessabryant Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s 17-year-old daughter made Mother’s Day special

Vanessa, 38, reshared the message with some sweet words dedicated to her four girls. “I love being your mama @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld. You are all the very best of mommy and daddy.” In addition to the sweet photo, the Bryant girls made sure their mom had a day full of things she loved.

In her Instagram stories, Vanessa shared a picture of a pink book titled Why I Love My Mom. On top of the photos, the businesswoman thanked her four daughters. Natalia also put together a beautiful charcuterie board. Vanessa also shared more gifts given to her by famous friends including a set of temporary tattoos that were drawn identical to Kobe’s ink of all of his daughter’s names, flowers and a bracelet.