Vanessa Bryant had the sweetest Mother’s Day, thanks to her four girls. Kobe Bryant ’s wife was showered with love and gifts, on what was the first Mother’s Day since the passing of her husband and their 14-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant . Vanessa’s 17-year-old daughter Natalia took to social media to share a sweet post dedicated to her mom. “Happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote. Next to the message was a collage of photos of V and her oldest daughter. On the pics, the message “I Love You Momma” was placed in the middle.
Vanessa, 38, reshared the message with some sweet words dedicated to her four girls. “I love being your mama @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld. You are all the very best of mommy and daddy.” In addition to the sweet photo, the Bryant girls made sure their mom had a day full of things she loved.
In her Instagram stories, Vanessa shared a picture of a pink book titled Why I Love My Mom. On top of the photos, the businesswoman thanked her four daughters. Natalia also put together a beautiful charcuterie board. Vanessa also shared more gifts given to her by famous friends including a set of temporary tattoos that were drawn identical to Kobe’s ink of all of his daughter’s names, flowers and a bracelet.
Vanessa has celebrated two more special holidays without her husband and daughter by her side. On May 1, the superstar mama honored her daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday. Four days later, on May 5, Vanessa celebrated her birthday. In honor of her day, Vanessa shared a card that Kobe gifted her before his death.
The letter that was labeled “The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi, came with a hand-drawn picture of an angel holding Vanessa up. Shortly after Gigi and Kobe’s death, Vanessa shared how her husband would go out of his way to make holidays special.
“I looked forward to Valentine‘s Day and our anniversaries every year,” the proud wife said during Kobe and Gianna’s celebration of life memorial. “He planned special anniversary trips and a special traditional gift for every year of our marriage. He even handmade my most treasured gifts.”