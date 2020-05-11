Like a lot of people on lockdown, Stella Banderas has taken to the kitchen out of necessity and also as a means of distraction and comfort during these difficult times. And what’s more comforting to make than the dish of your father’s homeland? Stella no doubt grew up sampling tortilla with her grandparents in Malaga and it’s on offer at most bars around Spain – a delicious, quick and filling dish packed with the goodness of eggs and potatoes.

©Instagram Stella shared an image of some of the ingredients that comprise a Spanish tortilla

So she took to Instagram over the weekend to share her delicious recipe in her stories. Dad Antonio Banderas probably showed her how to make the simple dish – he himself served it for Barack and Michelle Obama when they came to his and then wife Melanie Griffith ’s house for a Presidential fundraiser back in 2011. First she shared a photo of the ingredients: potatoes, onions, olive oil and eggs (which were out of the shot) and then the finished product which looked perfectly cooked and delicious.

The dish will have helped her feel closer to her father who is currently on lockdown in Malaga – on his own as his girlfriend Nicole Kempel happened to be staying in Switzerland when the pandemic caused a global lockdown. Stella, who herself was born at the Hospital Costa del Sol de Marbella, close to her father’s home in Malaga, speaks fluent Spanish and spends lots of times on the Iberian peninsula whenever she gets the chance.