Watch Chris Cuomo dance with daughter after beating the virus and more

Chris Cuomo is celebrating his negative coronavirus test with a dance party! Andrew Cuomo’s brother, who battled the vicious disease for weeks, was seen heathy and sprite dancing it out with his daughter Bella on her TikTok. Watch below and try not to smile!
@bellavcuomo
#fyp when in doubt... dance party 😎🎉♬ Cannibal X Whats My Name X Savage - rapidsongs
Broadway star Nick Cordero gave his wife Amanda Kloots a wonderful Mother’s Day gift. After many tough updates about Nick’s battle with coronavirus, Amanda shared “positive little things.” “I just did a little FaceTime with Nick,” the mom-of-one said. “I asked him to look up, and he did, and I asked him to look down, and he did. So that was a fantastic Mother’s Day gift to start my day off with.“ She hopes that this is “a start to possible following commands, which would be huge.”
Pink opened up about her coronavirus battle alongside her 3-year-old son, Jameson. The 40 star wrote an essay for NBC News reflecting on the current pandemic and what it means for moms everywhere. “Mother’s Day is this weekend and I have been reflecting on the wonderful, yet challenging gift of time that life in COVID-19 quarantine has meant for me and my children,” she penned. “To be a mom, a teacher, a cook, a confidant, and a badass dream chaser all at once is no small feat. Mamas everywhere, you are doing amazing... Battling COVID-19 along with my 3-year-old son was the most physically and emotionally challenging experience I have gone through as a mother.”