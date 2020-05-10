Watch Chris Cuomo dance with daughter after beating the virus and more

Chris Cuomo is celebrating his negative coronavirus test with a dance party! Andrew Cuomo’s brother, who battled the vicious disease for weeks, was seen heathy and sprite dancing it out with his daughter Bella on her TikTok. Watch below and try not to smile!

Broadway star Nick Cordero gave his wife Amanda Kloots a wonderful Mother’s Day gift. After many tough updates about Nick’s battle with coronavirus, Amanda shared “positive little things.” “I just did a little FaceTime with Nick,” the mom-of-one said. “I asked him to look up, and he did, and I asked him to look down, and he did. So that was a fantastic Mother’s Day gift to start my day off with.“ She hopes that this is “a start to possible following commands, which would be huge.”