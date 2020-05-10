America Ferrera welcomes second baby: See the sweet reveal pic

America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams welcomed their second child. The Superstore star and her 1985 man opted to reveal the news on Sunday, May 10 - a.k.a. Mother’s Day! Baby girl Lucia Marisol Williams joins their one-year-old son Sebastian. Alongside the sweetest photo of the family holding Lucia’s little fingers, America wrote: “LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself. Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family.”
“Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower,” she continued to say, “but it didn’t stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools – spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times.”
In her typical inspiring fashion, America added: “Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info.”
Dad-again Ryan shared the same post, captioning it: “The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020. Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother’s Day. Everyone is healthy and happy!”
“Our epic baby shower hosted by @evalongoria and @elsamariecollins might have been covid-cancelled but it didn’t stop us from collecting supplies for migrant families in Lucia’s name,” he added, reiterating his wife’s sentiment.
America had previously opened up about her fears for giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic on social media. “As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now.”