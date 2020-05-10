America Ferrera welcomes second baby: See the sweet reveal pic

In her typical inspiring fashion, America added: “Dear friends, if you’re considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info.”

Dad-again Ryan shared the same post, captioning it: “The most exquisite little creature graced us with her presence on May 4, 2020. Please meet the newest member of our family, Lucia Marisol Williams. She came just in time for Mother’s Day. Everyone is healthy and happy!”

“Our epic baby shower hosted by @evalongoria and @elsamariecollins might have been covid-cancelled but it didn’t stop us from collecting supplies for migrant families in Lucia’s name,” he added, reiterating his wife’s sentiment.

America had previously opened up about her fears for giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic on social media. “As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now.”