Joaquin Phoenix really needs our help with his latest mission. For Mother’s Day, the award-winning actor is looking to keep mamá’s and hijas together and needs our help with keeping momma cows and their babies together through adoption. You read that correctly — Joaquin needs our help to adopt cows for Mother’s Day. It’s no surprise that to hear that this is his latest project following his indelible and eloquent Oscar speech earlier this year. On the heels of winning the Academy Award for his role in The Joker, the actor got to work and saved a momma (Liberty) and newborn calf (Indigo), taking them to Farm Sanctuary (a place where animals can run free and live happy, healthy lives). And both Liberty and Indigo will be celebrating their very first Mother’s Day this year.

©GettyImages Joaquin Phoenix has made several public pleas for everyone to band together for the betterment of our environment and communities

In his Oscars speech, he pleaded, “I think that we‘ve become very disconnected from the natural world, and many of us, what we’re guilty of is an egocentric world view — the belief that we’re the center of the universe. We go into the natural world, and we plunder it for its resources...And I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment.”

So what’s he asking we do? That we do just like he did with Liberty and her baby Indigo, and keep more mother-daugther duos together for Mother’s Day (and every day, really). In a letter to friends of Farm Sanctuary, Joaquin shared, “It’s impossible not to smile at the love that radiates from Liberty for her calf, Indigo, or the marvelous curiosity they share for their new life roaming spacious land in permanent sanctuary.”