Serena Williams gets real about quarantine with ‘very active’ daughter Olympia

One starry silver lining of lockdown is more content of Serena Williams ’ daughter Alexis Olympia. With the tennis champion and her Reddit founder husband Alexis Ohanian self-isolating at home, the two-year-old has been centerstage on social media, providing us all with an adorable respite from otherwise unsettling news. Of course, it’s not always puppies and rainbows for the 38-year-old athlete. Like any other parent in quarantine, life can be stressful. During an Instagram Live for her clothing brand Serena on Saturday, May 9, the mom-of-one opened up about being at home with her cutie pie.
“I‘ve been kind of shaking in the corner,” she jokingly said referencing a meme she saw on Instagram, “because I have a two year old at home and she is VERY active and she loves to be active. She loves mommy, and I love that she loves mommy, but every word out of her mouth is ‘mommy mommy mommy!’”
Serena grinned as she talked about Olympia , candidly quipping: “There‘s a little stress behind this smile. It gets to be a lot, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.” The clothing designer also revealed something fun that’s getting the duo through this time: “We watch Paw Patrol - our new favorite show!”
She purposely went Live at 12:30 PM ET because Olympia was asleep. “It just would be a little more dramatic [if she was here],” she said, “and then you might not hear anything that I’m talking about.” All in all, Serena loves getting to spend more quality time with Olympia. “I’m so happy to have spent all day everyday together,” she recently wrote on Instagram.