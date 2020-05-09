Serena Williams gets real about quarantine with ‘very active’ daughter Olympia

One starry silver lining of lockdown is more content of Serena Williams ’ daughter Alexis Olympia. With the tennis champion and her Reddit founder husband Alexis Ohanian self-isolating at home, the two-year-old has been centerstage on social media, providing us all with an adorable respite from otherwise unsettling news. Of course, it’s not always puppies and rainbows for the 38-year-old athlete. Like any other parent in quarantine, life can be stressful. During an Instagram Live for her clothing brand Serena on Saturday, May 9, the mom-of-one opened up about being at home with her cutie pie.

©serenawilliams Olympia may be Serena Williams secret to staying fit in quarantine

“I‘ve been kind of shaking in the corner,” she jokingly said referencing a meme she saw on Instagram, “because I have a two year old at home and she is VERY active and she loves to be active. She loves mommy, and I love that she loves mommy, but every word out of her mouth is ‘mommy mommy mommy!’”

Serena grinned as she talked about Olympia , candidly quipping: “There‘s a little stress behind this smile. It gets to be a lot, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.” The clothing designer also revealed something fun that’s getting the duo through this time: “We watch Paw Patrol - our new favorite show!”