Beyoncé and her family tested for COVID-19 and helped others get tests, too! “We all got tested,” the superstar’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson told Tamron Hall. “We‘ve gotten the results back and everybody is okay, and so I hope we can get together this Mother’s Day and have dinner together — and I can actually touch them for real.” The mother-daughter duo have been working on a campaign to encourage Houston, Texas residents to get tested. See more on that below!
Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. 🙏🏾 H-Town, I love y’all. ❤️ . Special thanks to ....my mother @mstinalawson for this incredible vision. To Mrs. Kim Gagne & team. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee & staff. UMMC, Mathew 25 Ministries, Procter & Gamble, TWC Logistics Core, H-E-B, HPD, HISD, Kappa Alpha Psi, A-Rocket Moving & Storage, Frenchy’s Chicken, MAJIC 102.1, KTSU 90.9, 97.9 The Box - DJ Kiotti and Paul Wall. . More testing tomorrow at Forest Brook Middle School in Houston. 10AM - 5PM . Click the link in my bio to learn more about BeyGOOD.
Broadway star Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots has been keeping the world updated about his COVID-19 journey, but recently she shared an inspiring story about a patient (with a similar battle) who beat the virus. Read more and watch below:
I’ve watched this video maybe 100 times and each time I get chills and teary eyed! This is my new friend, Gregg Garfield, walking out of St. Joseph’s hospital in LA after 64 days - COVID SURVIVOR! I connected with his girlfriend AJ and his sister Stephanie last week after donating to their Go Fund Me, please donate to him if you can. Since then they all have been a nonstop support system to me, encouraging me to not give up because Gregg made it through! Gregg’s story is very similar to Nicks so to have these three as new friends to talk to has been amazing. What a send off this was! That’s an amazing Code Rocky! Congratulations to the hospital, doctors and nurses and most importantly Gregg!!
Today The Hollywood Reporter posted a story detailing what the future of red carpet arrivals could look like. 15|40 was selected to be highlighted in this article as a leader and innovator in this industry. Working together with the studios and streaming services, 15|40 has developed plans and renderings that both creates a safe environment but also provides the entertainment industry a way to move forward. Our team has focused its direction on designing environments and flow that creates opportunities for the studios, talent, press and fans to still be able to engage and interact while being mindful of social distancing. With 15|40’s portfolio of entertainment, sports, fashion, corporate as well as experiential activations, we also produce over 200 red carpet arrivals a year. Because of this experience and our long-standing relationships and involvement with cities across the nation, we are focusing our energy to be proactive, create plans and move this industry forward. Thank you @hollywoodreporter for including us! Link in bio 👆 15|40 A CREATIVE STUDIO Inspire | Innovate | Produce #1540productions #THR #THEHOLLYWOODREPORTER #redcarpet #arrivals #premiere #events