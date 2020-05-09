Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s summer wedding is officially off. While this isn’t a surprising decision during the global pandemic, it doesn’t make it any less unfortunate. E! News confirmed the sad news, writing that a source said they had “been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice.” J-Rod had planned a lavish affair in Italy.

©@jlo Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez in 2019

Their source elaborated that all guests were recently notified about the postponement with on new date revealed. However, the 50-year-old superstar and 44-year-old former pro baller still pine to host “the wedding of their dreams” when it’s safe. They’re looking into new dates, but say it won’t be anytime “soon.”

While Jennifer is surely disappointed, on some level the timing doesn’t really matter to her. “It’s so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, ‘Oooh, we’re gonna get married in a couple months?!’ Your old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times,” the Hustlers star told Oprah Winfrey. ” [Alex was] like, ‘Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it.’ I said, ‘But if we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’”