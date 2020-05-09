Sandra Bullock and her rarely seen daughter Laila surprised a nurse working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. The 55-year-old actress and her 8-year-old girl popped on Red Table Talk’s Mother’s Day episode with host Jada Pinkett Smith and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and 19-year-old daughter Willow on Friday, May 9. Sandra and Laila delivered an emotional ‘thank you’ to nurse manager April Buencamino, who oversees the COVID-19 unit at Adventist Health White Memorial, as she received some incredible news.

Scroll to watch the full video!

©Facebook It’s me, Sandy! Sandra Bullock surprised nurse April on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show

“There’s a very special woman who wants to meet you,” Jada said after chatting with April about how Sandra donated 6,000 N95 masks to her hospital last month . And with that, the Oscar-winner entered the virtual chat from her home, pasting the biggest smile on April’s face.

“Hello, beautiful, beautiful, people!” the star began. “April, thank you -- I‘m going to try to say this without crying, thank you for everything that you’re doing because we get to sit here and be home with our families because you are out there doing the hard, hard, hard work,” Sandra said from her stunning kitchen. “There’s not a dinner and a grace that goes by without us sending you the love and the appreciation and the gratitude that we, as a family, have because we are safe. And I thank you so much.”

“You, as a mom, I know you‘re scared,” she added. “I know you’re scared on so many levels and the fact that you were born with that extra gift to go out and do the good work, I bow down to your family. I say ‘thank you’ for allowing you to leave the home and we’re just so very grateful for you and everyone that does what you do.”

©@bryrandall Sandra seen donating masks to April’s hospital



The Miss Congeniality leading lady revealed that she chose April’s hospital to donate to after asking her children’s pediatrician, since the idea was conceived by her kids. She noted that Adventist Health White Memorial serves an underprivileged community. “April’s hospital was one of the main ones, and that’s the first place we put masks on the kids and gloves and rolled on down there and deposited so they can see firsthand the first responders and see how hard it is right now,” she said.