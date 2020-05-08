Romeo Santos and Aventura are getting back together sooner than fans expected! On Friday, May 8, the Kings of Bachata will reunite for the kickoff of Bud Light Seltzer’s Your Flavor. Your Show concert series. Romeo, who is quarantining in New York, called the at-home concert series an “Oasis” during these crazy times. Romeo, Henry Santos, Lenny Santos, Max Santos and Toby Love were set to hit the road this year but had to postpone the dates because of coronavirus. What does the group have in store for the fans? “The same adrenaline, nostalgia and great chemistry that they’re used to,” the 38-year-old tells HOLA! USA.

©@romeosantos Aventura will reunite to perform for the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions

The same sentiments go for the band, who had plans to get together later this year to prep for the show. “Once we begin [rehearsals], I’m sure it will be a blast prepping with the fellas,” the La Demanda singer says. When the guys finally get back together, it will be a sweet reunion for them as well. “Unfortunately for the fans, though we love each other dearly, we barely hang out,” he adds. “On our free time we need a break.”

And as for the Aventura song he is looking forward to performing the most, “I honestly can’t choose one,” he shares. “It’s like telling you who’s my favorite child.” Aventura’s extended break has come with a silver-lining for the fans as Romeo has been staying creative. “I’ve been writing, spending time in the studio, doing new music.”