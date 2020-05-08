Cali y El Dandee’s latest single Locura is exactly what the world is feeling. Locura (or craziness) features Sebastián Yatra , and it’s curing our quarantine blues. “The song is about I know I’m going to see you again; I have this hope, and if I don’t see you again, I’m going to get crazy,” Dandee tells HOLA! USA. “We know that everybody is feeling that in different ways. Not only couples in love, but we want to see our families and friends. So, we had to give some kind of Covid-quarantine flavor to it.”

In the romantic visuals, a couple lives out their distant lives together via the screen. Something that is a reality for everyone. “We’re lucky that we’re living this in an era where we can see this and do this together,” adds Cali. “We have to learn how to put our feelings this way and keep the life going.” On

On this edition of The Spark, Cali y Dandee open up about how art imitates life in their latest video and their latest album Colegio.