Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been going strong since 2012. The married couple, who share two children, five-year-old Wyatt and three-year-old Dimitri, are Hollywood-couple goals. And in case you’ve wondered what their secret to a successful marriage is, the stars have revealed a few details about making it through post quarantine. During a video appearance with Live With Kelly and Ryan, Mila and Ashton talked about their time at home, and basically, it all comes down to balance. “I‘m a fast song to put it nicely. And he’s the calming force in my life where every time I veer off,” said Mila.

The 36-year-old actress added, “Listen, in this pandemic, I‘ve killed us all off, and we’ve all had corona in my mind. I just go to the worst possible place, and he’s very reliable.” The Spy Who Dumped Me actress also noted: “I think it works, because I think you find my neurosis fun and funny and non-judgmental, and that’s why I think this works.”

To this, Ashton sweetly replied, “It‘s called love. I love you.” Cue the awws! The That ‘70s Show alums then shared what they’ve learned about each other during the quarantine. Mila gave props to Ashton for his homeschooling skills, meanwhile the actor-producer praised his wife for her abilities to multitask.