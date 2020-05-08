Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi has the most feminine bedroom reminiscent of a life-sized dollhouse. It’s pink, filled with every toy a child could dream of and even a pink tent with the most stylish accessories. Recently, the beauty mogul shared on social media a picture of Stormi and Travis playing in her bedroom at Kylie’s $36m mansion in Hidden Hills which revealed a floral measuring tape on the wall, a miniature slide covered with colorful stickers, pink butterflies on the wall and a bookshelf filled with books and Disney dolls. Besides showing her pink-themed room, Stormi also has a play area with a mini kitchen, pink mini piano and a small etagere filled with toys.

©@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner’s daughter has revamped Stormi’s bedroom with a pink tent and slide

The 22-year-old mom recently showed a sneak peek of her mansion while touring the house with Stormi. Prior to her move at her new luxury pad, the star was staying with Kris Jenner at her home in Hidden Hills. Recently, Kylie has been doing outdoor photoshoots at her pool while showing off her new black string bikini and Kylie Skin products. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared with her fans her new tennis court with Stormi in the background wearing tie-dye shorts and a sweatshirt. In addition, Kylie also showed glimpses of her property where she has a cinema screen and gym. Though she has been in social isolation for several weeks, the star is enjoying her home while spending quality time with Stormi.