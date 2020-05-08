Jennifer Lopez and her family took a moment to celebrate those on the frontlines at New York Presbyterian Hospital for “fighting the good fight.” The One the Floor singer’s emotional message to the hospital workers came in honor of National Nurses Day. “I wanted to send a special thanks to you. We love you, we are with you and we are so thankful for everything you are doing.”
Karol G and Aventura are bringing the music to your living room. The Tusa songstress and the Kings of Bachata will perform live-stream concerts on Friday, May 8, for the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions. The concert will air at 9pm Est on Facebook and the Bud Light YouTube channel. The concert series will air every Friday in May and benefit the American Red Cross.
Kate Middleton coos over newborn baby during special Zoom call
Thalia heartbroken as her biggest fan dies – see emotional message
Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and more stars gave a look inside of their lives in quarantine. Ariana and Justin released the visuals for their collaboration Stuck With U , that shows a host of celebrities and fans slow dancing with their quarantine buddies.
Rise Up New York! – Tiny Fey will host a viral event that will benefit New Yorkers who have been affected by Covid-19. The telethon will air on May 11, and will be sponsored by the poverty-fighting initiative, The Robin Hood Foundation, in conjuction with iHeartMedia. Native New Yorker’s including Mariah Carey, Lin-Manuel Miranda , Jennifer Lopez, and popular governor Andrew Cuomo are set to make an appearance.
UNICEF Won’t Stop – On Saturday, May 8, Salma Hayek , Millie Bobby Brown, Sofia Carson , Cher and more will participate in the humanitarian giant’s inaugural streaming event. The evening will highlight UNICEF’s Covid-19 response, frontline workers and the children they serve.
We All Play our Part: A Benefit for MPTF – George Clooney, Michael Douglas , Allison Janney and more of Hollywood’s biggest names are set to make appearances at the one-night only fundraiser hosted by the Motion Picture & Television Fund to benefit the organization’s Covid-19 relief fund on Friday, May 15.
Jennifer Aniston used #TBT to share a special and NSFW message for the Coronavirus. Next to a picture, that shows her flipping the bird, the Friends star wrote: ‘Dear Covid... You can kindly F@!k off now thank you BYE [wave, middle finger, sad face emojis] TBT’”
British rapper Ty has passed away from complications of the Coronavirus . The superstar, whose real name is Ben Chijioke, was hospitalized in April.
