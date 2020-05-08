Jennifer Lopez and her family took a moment to celebrate those on the frontlines at New York Presbyterian Hospital for “fighting the good fight.” The One the Floor singer’s emotional message to the hospital workers came in honor of National Nurses Day. “I wanted to send a special thanks to you. We love you, we are with you and we are so thankful for everything you are doing.”

Karol G and Aventura are bringing the music to your living room. The Tusa songstress and the Kings of Bachata will perform live-stream concerts on Friday, May 8, for the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions. The concert will air at 9pm Est on Facebook and the Bud Light YouTube channel. The concert series will air every Friday in May and benefit the American Red Cross.



©@karolg Karol G will perform a special concert on Friday May 8

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and more stars gave a look inside of their lives in quarantine. Ariana and Justin released the visuals for their collaboration Stuck With U , that shows a host of celebrities and fans slow dancing with their quarantine buddies.

Rise Up New York! – Tiny Fey will host a viral event that will benefit New Yorkers who have been affected by Covid-19. The telethon will air on May 11, and will be sponsored by the poverty-fighting initiative, The Robin Hood Foundation, in conjuction with iHeartMedia. Native New Yorker’s including Mariah Carey, Lin-Manuel Miranda , Jennifer Lopez, and popular governor Andrew Cuomo are set to make an appearance.