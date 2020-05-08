Superstar singer Adele ’s former trainer, Pete Geracimo, is speaking out against some of the negative comments that his former client has been receiving from online trolls after the singer shared a celebratory photo on Instagram for her recent birthday. The London-based trainer reveals that he was incredibly “disheartening” by all the unfair commentary that the Hello singer was getting due to her impressive weight loss. In a post he made to his personal Instagram page, he states, “When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy.”

©@adele Adele recently celebrated her 32nd birthday

He continues, “As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing. Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”!” Pete reveals that he could not be “prouder or happier” of all the progress that Adele has made since they both started working together.