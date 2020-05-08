Superstar singer Adele ’s former trainer, Pete Geracimo, is speaking out against some of the negative comments that his former client has been receiving from online trolls after the singer shared a celebratory photo on Instagram for her recent birthday. The London-based trainer reveals that he was incredibly “disheartening” by all the unfair commentary that the Hello singer was getting due to her impressive weight loss. In a post he made to his personal Instagram page, he states, “When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy.”
He continues, “As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing. Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”!” Pete reveals that he could not be “prouder or happier” of all the progress that Adele has made since they both started working together.
He further defends the mamá-of-one by saying that her epic “metamorphosis” was “not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model,” but simply something the songstress was doing for the betterment of herself and her family, primarily her son Angelo, who she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki. Although there was some backlash from Adele’s slimmer figure, many fans rallied behind her and shared how “fantastic” she was looking in the picture she shared. Singer Indya Marie even commented on the post, sharing, “Wow 🤯🤯.” See Pete’s full statement below!
As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss. In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it! When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing. Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo. My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around. #adele #fabulous #strong #songbird #transformation #powerful #voice #love #rumorhasit #pt