Many celebrities are calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old who lost his life during a run in Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, GA. The blood murder has raised awareness about hate crime and how Georgia must change the laws. Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and other stars are joining forces and demanding justice for Auhmad, who was killed by two white men during a jog on a Sunday afternoon. “Today I will not draw joy... Today I draw Pain. Today I sketch Injustice. Today I paint a prayer... “If I shall die before my run, I pray the Lord my case is won.” captioned Nikkolas Smith with a portrait he created in honor of Ahmaud. The artwork has been re-posted by Penelope Cruz and other celebrities demanding a movement and justice for Ahmaud, who was supposed to turn 26 on May 8th.
Kim Kardashian also shared on her social media a portrait of Ahmaud and encouraged her fans “to sign the petition so that charges will be filed and justice for Ahmaud Arbery’s family can be served.”
Please sign this petition so that charges will be filed and justice for Ahmaud Arbery's family can be served #JusticeForAhmaudArbery https://t.co/NvbsyFK4QT pic.twitter.com/RP7lqj8ZL1— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 7, 2020
Salma Hayek also voiced her concerns in a post, “I am deeply saddened by the devastating death of Ahmaud Arbery who at only 25 becomes yet another victim of hate crimes. This brutality has got to stop.”
I am deeply saddened by the devastating death of Ahmaud Arbery who at only 25 becomes yet another victim of hate crimes. This brutality has got to stop. I encourage my rainbow of followers to look into his case and unite your voices by signing a petition @changedotorg demanding justice for Ahmaud’s life. My heart and prayers go out to Ahmaud’s family and friends for their great and unjustifiable loss. #irunwithmaud #JusticeForAhmaud @naacp Me entristece profundamente la devastadora muerte de Ahmaud Arbery, que con solo 25 años se convierte en otra víctima de los crímenes de odio. Esta brutalidad tiene que parar. Aliento a mi arcoíris de seguidores a que estudien su caso y unan sus voces firmando la petición @changedotorg que exige justicia para la vida de Ahmaud. Mi corazón y mis oraciones están con la familia y amigos de Ahmaud por su gran e injustificable pérdida.
Eva Longoria also had enough of hate crimes, “Enough is enough. Hate crimes must stop. My heart sank listening to this tragedy.”
Enough is enough. Hate crimes must stop. My heart sank listening to this tragedy.
Mark Ruffalo takes a stand and calls out the corrupt system, “When the system is corrupt, then it’s up to us to stand together to fight against injustice. #JusticeForAhmaud”
When the system is corrupt, then it’s up to us to stand together to fight against injustice. #JusticeForAhmaud https://t.co/9KQMitsdY9— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 7, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres posted an action alert in order to raise more understanding about the situation, “This young man was jogging, and was hunted down and killed for absolutely no reason other than the color of his skin. His name is Ahmaud Arbery.”
This young man was jogging, and was hunted down and killed for absolutely no reason other than the color of his skin. His name is Ahmaud Arbery. I join everyone calling out for #JusticeForAhmaud and I'm sending all of my love to his family. #IRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/HKkrspFj9d— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 7, 2020
Jamie Foxx questions the hate crime and injustice of the black community, “No words. God bless the families and god bless us. Why do they hate us so bad? Is the question I have asked since I was a little boy in Texas... what did we do to deserve so much hate?”
Black Eyed Peas member, Apl.de.ap also posted on his social media an image of Ahmaud while other fans break the silence and continue to support the message of justice with the hashtag #JusticeForAhmaud. Even Taylor Swift shared her concerns on her social media, “I’m absolutely devastated and horrified by the senseless, cold-blooded, racially motivated killing of Ahmaud Arbery. #JusticeForAhmaud