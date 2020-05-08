Many celebrities are calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old who lost his life during a run in Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, GA. The blood murder has raised awareness about hate crime and how Georgia must change the laws. Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and other stars are joining forces and demanding justice for Auhmad, who was killed by two white men during a jog on a Sunday afternoon. “Today I will not draw joy... Today I draw Pain. Today I sketch Injustice. Today I paint a prayer... “If I shall die before my run, I pray the Lord my case is won.” captioned Nikkolas Smith with a portrait he created in honor of Ahmaud. The artwork has been re-posted by Penelope Cruz and other celebrities demanding a movement and justice for Ahmaud, who was supposed to turn 26 on May 8th.

©@nikkolas_smith Celebrities are sharing the portrait of Ahmaud Arbery on social media to raise awareness

Kim Kardashian also shared on her social media a portrait of Ahmaud and encouraged her fans “to sign the petition so that charges will be filed and justice for Ahmaud Arbery’s family can be served.”