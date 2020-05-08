Bombshell Sofia Vergara loves to share throwback pictures from the ‘80s and ‘90s with her fans. Whether it’s in honor of a #ThrowbackThursday, or simply because, the Colombian beauty often takes to social media to post stunning bikini pictures from the early days of her career. Her latest snap features the 47-year-old actress in the ‘90s wearing a teeny black bikini. “#tbt The 90’s Miami,” she wrote next to a couple of palm tree and laughing emojis. Although most of the comment section was filled with fire emojis and other compliments, there was a particular one that stood out, and it was from her son Manolo .

©@sofiavergara Sofia circa 1990s

“You look like Siegfried,” wrote the 27-year-old. We’re assuming her son refers to Siegfried as in Siegfried and Roy, the magicians and entertainers known for their astounding appearances with white lions and tigers ( Tiger King , much? ).

©GettyImages A vintage photograph of Siegfried and Roy

Perhaps it was her saturated tan teamed with the color of her hair, but all in all, his comment is a valid representation of their close bond and their awesome mother-son relationship. The two not only hang out but they’ve also worked together on commercials for Head and Shoulders.