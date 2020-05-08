Bombshell Sofia Vergara loves to share throwback pictures from the ‘80s and ‘90s with her fans. Whether it’s in honor of a #ThrowbackThursday, or simply because, the Colombian beauty often takes to social media to post stunning bikini pictures from the early days of her career. Her latest snap features the 47-year-old actress in the ‘90s wearing a teeny black bikini. “#tbt The 90’s Miami,” she wrote next to a couple of palm tree and laughing emojis. Although most of the comment section was filled with fire emojis and other compliments, there was a particular one that stood out, and it was from her son Manolo .
“You look like Siegfried,” wrote the 27-year-old. We’re assuming her son refers to Siegfried as in Siegfried and Roy, the magicians and entertainers known for their astounding appearances with white lions and tigers ( Tiger King , much? ).
Perhaps it was her saturated tan teamed with the color of her hair, but all in all, his comment is a valid representation of their close bond and their awesome mother-son relationship. The two not only hang out but they’ve also worked together on commercials for Head and Shoulders.
Ahead of her latest vintage snap, the Modern Family alum shared yet another TBT from the ‘90s, but this time it was a sweet picture of her and her only child. The photograph showed a young Sofia with Manolo somewhere around four or five years old. The model at the time wore a bold red lip and had her signature long hair, meanwhile, her son had a semi bowl cut.
Sofia and Manolo seem to have a great relationship.The mother-son-duo has been quarantining together along with Manolo’s little pup, Baguette, Sofiia‘s husband Joe Manganiello , and her lookalike niece, Claudia Vergara . From the look of their pics and videos, it looks like they’ve been having a whole lot of fun!