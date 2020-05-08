Ariana Grande

Locked in love!

Ariana Grande introduces new beau Dalton Gomez in ‘Stuck with U’ music video

The songstress and real estate agent confirm their romance

BY

 Ariana Grande  found the sweetest way to introduce the world to her quarantine bae! On Thursday, May 7, Ariana and  Justin Bieber  released the visuals for their latest collaboration Stuck with U. In the song, the pop stars sing about being confined with the person they adore the most. “Lock the door and throw out the key/can’t fight this no more, it’s just you and me/And there’s nothing, I, nothing I, I can do/I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you,” she sings.

ariana grande, celebrity couples, new boyfriend©Youtube
Ariana Grande introduces the world to her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez in Stuck with U video

“So go ahead and drive me insane/baby run your mouth/I still wouldn’t change/being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you.” In the video, Justin dances with his wife Hailey in the comfort of their home. Fans also spend time dacning with those they are inside with. Ariana sings to her beloved dogs and the cameras. At the end, fans are in for a surprise when the door opens and her beau Dalton Gomez pops in the room for a kiss.

Related:

Songs from Inside: Bad Bunny, Karol G and more songs inspired by quarantine

 

Fans don’t get a good look at the real estate agent until the camera pans out and gives a full view of the couple slow dancing. Ariana, and the Dalton were linked around Valentine’s Day when they were spotted making out in Los Angeles. For the most part, the pair have kept their relationship out of the public eye. Dalton has appeared on the Boyfriend singer’s social media stories, confirming the that pair have been spending their time in quarantine together.

Related:

Pajama Sessions: Camilo performs at-home concert for HOLA! USA

 
ariana grande, justin bieber©Youtube
The video features Justin and Hailey Bieber and more star couples

Stuck With U also gives a look into the lives of more celebrity couples. Throughout the video, clips of couples including  Demi Lovato  and her beaut Max Ehrich, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Steph and Ayesha Curry, slow dancing to the song.

The video also included appearances by essential workers and first responders who can’t be at home with their families All proceeds from the single will fund scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by  Coronavirus .

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES