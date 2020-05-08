Ariana Grande found the sweetest way to introduce the world to her quarantine bae! On Thursday, May 7, Ariana and Justin Bieber released the visuals for their latest collaboration Stuck with U. In the song, the pop stars sing about being confined with the person they adore the most. “Lock the door and throw out the key/can’t fight this no more, it’s just you and me/And there’s nothing, I, nothing I, I can do/I’m stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you,” she sings.

©Youtube Ariana Grande introduces the world to her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez in Stuck with U video

“So go ahead and drive me insane/baby run your mouth/I still wouldn’t change/being stuck with you, stuck with you, stuck with you.” In the video, Justin dances with his wife Hailey in the comfort of their home. Fans also spend time dacning with those they are inside with. Ariana sings to her beloved dogs and the cameras. At the end, fans are in for a surprise when the door opens and her beau Dalton Gomez pops in the room for a kiss.

Fans don’t get a good look at the real estate agent until the camera pans out and gives a full view of the couple slow dancing. Ariana, and the Dalton were linked around Valentine’s Day when they were spotted making out in Los Angeles. For the most part, the pair have kept their relationship out of the public eye. Dalton has appeared on the Boyfriend singer’s social media stories, confirming the that pair have been spending their time in quarantine together.