Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault , have ensured the future of their only daughter together, Valentina Paloma Pinault , with a hefty little nest egg. Electric Ride On Cars published their Kids Rich List for 2020 and Valentina rounded off the Top 10 list with her the inheritance that she will be receiving from her parents. The 12-year-old took the number six spot with the cool $12,000,000 that has been set aside for her future.
Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s net worth revealed- and it’s even more than you would expect
Valentina isn’t the only famous youngster that has made the list. She’s in good company with Blue Ivy and her siblings, the North West and her siblings and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her siblings. The list kicks off with Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, and his $1,000,000,000 trust fund at number one, and rounds off with Anna-Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead with her saved $10,000,000 from her combined inheritance, and modeling and reality TV gigs.
Other famous kids that made the list? Dancer and singer JoJo Siwa makes that the number seven spot with the $12,000,000 she’s built up for her work as a dancer, singer, actress & YouTuber; as well as Khloe Kardashian ’s daughter with NBA player Tristan Thompson , True Thompson , and her $10,000,000 trust fund take the number nine spot.