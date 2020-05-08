Salma Hayek with husband Francios Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina Paloma

Salma Hayek’s daughter Valentina Paloma’s net worth revealed - the tween is one of world’s richest kids

The 12-year-old has some serious savings built up

BY

 Salma Hayek  and her husband, French businessman  Francois-Henri Pinault , have ensured the future of their only daughter together,  Valentina Paloma Pinault , with a hefty little nest egg.  Electric Ride On Cars   published their Kids Rich List for 2020 and Valentina rounded off the Top 10 list with her the inheritance that she will be receiving from her parents. The 12-year-old took the number six spot with the cool $12,000,000 that has been set aside for her future.

Salma Hayek with daughter Valentina Paloma©Grosby Group
Salma Hayek set up her daughter Valentina Paloma with at $12 million trust fund
Valentina isn’t the only famous youngster that has made the list. She’s in good company with  Blue Ivy  and her siblings, the  North West  and her siblings and  Shiloh Jolie-Pitt  and her siblings. The list kicks off with Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, and his $1,000,000,000 trust fund at number one, and rounds off with Anna-Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead with her saved $10,000,000 from her combined inheritance, and modeling and reality TV gigs.

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma in fedora hats©Grosby Group
The stylish tween makes Electric Ride On Cars published their Kids Rich List for 2020
Other famous kids that made the list? Dancer and singer JoJo Siwa makes that the number seven spot with the $12,000,000 she’s built up for her work as a dancer, singer, actress & YouTuber; as well as  Khloe Kardashian ’s daughter with NBA player  Tristan Thompson ,  True Thompson , and her $10,000,000 trust fund take the number nine spot.

