Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault , have ensured the future of their only daughter together, Valentina Paloma Pinault , with a hefty little nest egg. Electric Ride On Cars published their Kids Rich List for 2020 and Valentina rounded off the Top 10 list with her the inheritance that she will be receiving from her parents. The 12-year-old took the number six spot with the cool $12,000,000 that has been set aside for her future.

©Grosby Group Salma Hayek set up her daughter Valentina Paloma with at $12 million trust fund

Valentina isn’t the only famous youngster that has made the list. She’s in good company with Blue Ivy and her siblings, the North West and her siblings and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her siblings. The list kicks off with Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, and his $1,000,000,000 trust fund at number one, and rounds off with Anna-Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead with her saved $10,000,000 from her combined inheritance, and modeling and reality TV gigs.