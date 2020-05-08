Season three of HBO’s Big Little Lies is currently unconfirmed, but that hasn’t stopped the A-list cast from dreaming about who they’d like to see on their hit series. Co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern revealed their picks during a video chat on Monday. “I wish Ice Cube! Ice Cube should be in Big Little Lies three,” Reese said, to which Laura added, “Hello? Obviously. There’s no question, and such a good actor.” Another name also came to Reese’s mind, and no lie, we’d love to see it happen. “I mean, I’m always hoping for JLo [ Jennifer Lopez ] to show up, just ‘cause I really enjoy some JLo,” the Legally Blonde star admitted. Laura agreed saying, “Come on JLo.”

Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt , Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock, Alyssa Milano and Gwyneth Paltrow were among names fans suggested to Reese and Laura for the potential new season. “These are all amazing ideas,” Reese said. The Hello Sunshine founder is keen on reprising her role on the HBO series, which is based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling book Big Little Lies. “We want to do it, we’re just kind of waiting,” Reese said, before revealing that she spoke to her co-star Nicole Kidman “the other day.” She continued, “We’re trying, guys. We’re trying to come up with the right story and how do we end after that cliffhanger?”

Ahead of the season two finale last year, Nicole expressed her interest in returning for another season. “I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” she told News Corp Australia. “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved...even the kids.”