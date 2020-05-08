Marc, dressed in a casual attire – jeans, a black tee and a red sweatshirt – demonstrated his impressive vocal skills in the darkness of his garden, which was lit by a fire and featured comfy outdoor sofas and a huge tent perfect for romantic nights under the stars. “Everyone out there on the front line, I love you so much,” he said seconds before launching his amazing cover of the classic written by Billy Preston and made globally famous by Joe Cocker .

“You sound perfect here. This performance was amazing. You should record it,” says one of Marc’s almost 11 million followers while another one added, appropriately enough, “You are so beautiful!”

Marc indeed has one of the most beautiful voices in the music industry and in fact, as his -very humble- ex-wife Jennifer Lopez explained to Entertainment Tonight, he is the one responsible for the talents of their twins Max and Emme as, according to the Bronx Diva, Super Bowl 2020 performer Emme got her singing skills from her dad.

