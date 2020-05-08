Marc Anthony has been regularly updating fans via social media and begging them to stay safe during the pandemic. We have seen the Valió la Pena singer enjoying some quiet time at home, and even introducing his latest love to his fans , but very recently he took one step further and shared his most emotional post yet. “Here‘s a little something dedicated to all those beautiful people on the frontline – our nurses, doctors, and every single essential worker out there. THANK YOU for everything you do for us. Bendiciones!” he wrote in the caption alongside a video of himself performing You Are So Beautiful during the Altisimo Live benefit on May 5.
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez’s twins Max and Emme sing together in adorable new family video
Marc Anthony’s son Ryan is his twin as his makes magic with his dad in the studio
Marc, dressed in a casual attire – jeans, a black tee and a red sweatshirt – demonstrated his impressive vocal skills in the darkness of his garden, which was lit by a fire and featured comfy outdoor sofas and a huge tent perfect for romantic nights under the stars. “Everyone out there on the front line, I love you so much,” he said seconds before launching his amazing cover of the classic written by Billy Preston and made globally famous by Joe Cocker .
What we know about Marc Anthony and Luis Miguel's friendship
Marc Anthony gives his fans a special gift – and our jaws are on the floor
“You sound perfect here. This performance was amazing. You should record it,” says one of Marc’s almost 11 million followers while another one added, appropriately enough, “You are so beautiful!”
Marc indeed has one of the most beautiful voices in the music industry and in fact, as his -very humble- ex-wife Jennifer Lopez explained to Entertainment Tonight, he is the one responsible for the talents of their twins Max and Emme as, according to the Bronx Diva, Super Bowl 2020 performer Emme got her singing skills from her dad.