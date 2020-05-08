Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have joined forces on new song Stuck with U, with proceeds going to the First Responders Children’s Foundation. The video shows both performers singing from their home and countryside nearby interspersed with clips of celebrity friends, medical staff and fans of the stars on lockdown. The catchy tune has a very loved-up theme with lots of couples seen dancing together, Michael Buble and L uisana Lopilato as well as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are spotted at one point but it is Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich who really steal the show.

©Instagram Happiness radiates out of the clip that Demi and Max feature in

Framed against a star-filled night sky projection, the couple are seen swirling around to the music before locking lips. The 27-year-old I Love Me singer has been in quarantine with the Young And The Restless actor since March – and things seem to be working out perfectly for them given the happiness radiating out of the clip! Both Demi and Max featured snapshots of the scene on their Instagram Stories, with Max writing on his: “Love you baby.”

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are a prominent feature in the video too, as they’re seen walking in the countryside near their house, wrapping their arms around each other and goofing around. Ariana Grande focuses mainly on her pooches as she sings but, right at the end of the video, we get a glimpse of the new man in her life as she pulls him close for a cuddle. Although Dalton Gomez, who is in real estate, and the Thank You, Next singer have been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, things seem to be going from strength-to-strength.