Better late than never! Although the Pirates of the Caribbean star made his debut on social media back in April, Salma Hayek welcomed her good friend to the online world this week. The Mexican actress shared a stunning picture of both of them together while attending Frank Sinatra’s 80th birthday live at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles back in 1995.

©GettyImages Salma and Johnny before sharing the screen in Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Dressed in a sexy slip white dress, Salma poses with Johnny, looking super cool in a black tuxedo and his bow tie undone - he was called the king of grunge for a reason. “Welcome Johnny Depp to the Instagram madness!,” she says alongside the stunning photo that her fans immediately praised. “The most attractive pair ever,” says one, while another hilariously adds, “I don’t know who is the prettiest.”

The couple shared the screen with Antonio Banderas in Robert Rodriguez ’s Once Upon A Time in Mexico back in 2003 and since then, they have remained good friends. Johnny, who up to last April, “had never felt any particular reason,” to join the online world, said in his eight minute-long debut video that now was the time to “open up a dialogue.” In just a few hours he already had almost two million followers. And although since then, the 56-year-old hasn’t been very active, his followers have grown by the second reaching almost five million. Johnny Depp is currently embroiled in a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard following allegations of domestic violence during their marriage and he has also sued British tabloid The Sun over allegations he was abusive to her.