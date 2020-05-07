J Balvin just rang in his best birthday yet. José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, who turned 35 on Thursday, celebrated another year of life by sharing an adorable photograph from when he was a baby and touched the hearts of his followers. The Rojo singer was quickly inundated with comments of thousands who wished him well for another trip around the sun.

In the charming photo, little J Balvin is seen at one of his first birthdays, wearing a sky-blue sailor outfit and a birthday hat. Around him are some friends and loved ones, who accompanied him on that special day.

©@jbalvin J Balvin is the cutest baby dressed as a sailor!

José Álvaro Osorio, the singer’s father, celebrated his son’s big day by sharing a video on his profile, in which he shows the surprising transformation of his son, from being a tender boy to record-breaking reggaeton artist.