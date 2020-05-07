J Balvin is one of the biggest Latin music superstars to date – and we’re not surprised! The Colombia superstar has been on the scene and making waves in the music industry since 2014. Since, the reggaetonero has made created his own space in the world of music, and successfully gotten people across the world to feel the Vibras.

To date, the 35-year-old entertainer has two Grammy nominations, five Latin Billboards, four Latin Grammys and two MTV VMAs to his name. He’s taken the stage as the first Latin artist to headline a festival, rocked the Super Bowl Halftime show and sold out arenas across the world. The best part, he does it all with his colorful style and while staying true to his roots. HOLA! USA celebrates the hitmaker with a playlist of some of his best hits!