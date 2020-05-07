Before Michelle Obama became the first lady of the United States, she was a girl from the south side of Chicago, who went to Whitney Young High School and did her best to excel. Thanks to MyHeritage, fans can see what that bright-eyed young woman looked like in her teen years and her resemblance to daughters Sasha and Malia. The site released a newly colorized image of her high school yearbook photo where she is listed as Michelle Robinson. It’s not hard to recognize the Becoming author, whose photo appears almost center stage. The picture of Barack Obama ’s wife comes just in time as she announced a special initiative for the Class of 2020.

©My Hertitage Michelle Obama’s high school yearbook photo

The 56-year-old and her Reach Higher program will host a special virtual graduation ceremony for members of this year’s graduating class, who have had their ceremonies canceled as a result of the coronavirus. “To the #Classof2020, I know how hard you all have worked to make it to graduation. You’ve put in long hours studying. You’ve thrown yourself into extracurricular activities and after-school jobs. And you’ve done everything you can to be there for your friends through it all.”

Michelle, who attended Princeton University undergrad, continued: “Some of you will be the first in your families to graduate from high school or college, making this occasion all the more special. And I know that none of you imagined you would be closing this chapter of your life through a computer or phone screen. But I still want to make sure you still get the celebration you deserve.”