Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have set up their children for success. In a recent list published by the Kids Rich List for 2020 by Electric Ride On Cars, we get some serious insight into how much their children’s net worth is. The former superstar couple have set up a trust fund for Pax, Zahara, Shiloh , Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt worth $250,000,000 (yup, you read that right). Their five youngest children of Brad and Angelina are multi-millionaires at the ripe ages of 16 (Pax), 15 (Zahara), 13 (Shiloh) and 11 (Maddox and Vivienne).

©GettyImages Shiloh and her siblings are all worth $250,000,000

The Jolie-Pitts aren’t the only famous kiddos that made the list. They are also joined by: 16-year-old Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, who is at the top of the list with a $1 billion trust fund; Blue Ivy , eight, Sir & Rumi Carter, two, in the number two spot with a $500,000,000 trust fund; and North , six, Saint , four, Chicago , two & ten-month old Psalm West with a $40,000,000 trust fund. Salma Hayek ’s daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault made the list in the sixth spot and Khloe Kardashian ’s daughter True Thompson took the ninth spot.