Brad Pitt and Shiloh

Ka-ching!

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s net worth will surprise you

The Kids Rich List 2020 reveals how much Shiloh’s total worth is in a new list

BY

 Brad Pitt  and  Angelina Jolie  have set up their children for success. In a recent list published by the Kids Rich List for 2020 by Electric Ride On Cars, we get some serious insight into how much their children’s net worth is. The former superstar couple have set up a trust fund for Pax, Zahara,  Shiloh , Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt worth $250,000,000 (yup, you read that right). Their five youngest children of Brad and Angelina are multi-millionaires at the ripe ages of 16 (Pax), 15 (Zahara), 13 (Shiloh) and 11 (Maddox and Vivienne).

RELATED:

Brad Pitt looks just like daughter Shiloh in his school yearbook pictures

 
Angelina Jolie and children©GettyImages
Shiloh and her siblings are all worth $250,000,000

The Jolie-Pitts aren’t the only famous kiddos that made the list. They are also joined by: 16-year-old Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, who is at the top of the list with a $1 billion trust fund;  Blue Ivy , eight, Sir & Rumi Carter, two, in the number two spot with a $500,000,000 trust fund; and  North , six,  Saint , four,  Chicago , two & ten-month old  Psalm West  with a $40,000,000 trust fund.  Salma Hayek ’s daughter  Valentina Paloma Pinault  made the list in the sixth spot and  Khloe Kardashian ’s daughter  True Thompson  took the ninth spot.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt birthday©GettyImages
Shiloh and her sister Zahara underwent surgery in early 2020
RELATED:

Angelina Jolie talks about troubled youth and reveals hardest thing about being a parent

 

Earlier this month, Us Weekly revealed how Brad and Angelina would be educating their six youngest kids post-coronavirus. A source close to the couple shared that the children would be attending a regular school setting. Something Brad was championing, which was backed by the children’s therapist as well. In an interview back in 2016 on BBC’s Woman’s Hour, Angelina revealed that all of her kids were also learning different languages.

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES