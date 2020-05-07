Adele is the Queen of the LBD! In a photo, posted by her best friend Lauren Paul, the Hello songstress stands front and center rocking a form-fitting black dress, brown thigh-high boots and her hair in an updo. “Happy birthday angel babe @adele. You came into my life a few month before I had Story and you quickly became one of the most important figures in my journey as a new mother.”

©@laurenpaul Adele stunned in a little black dress

Lauren continued: “You have taught me so much. You glow because your heart is full. I’m so proud of the human you are. Wish we were reliving this Vegas sleepover.” Adele celebrated her 32nd birthday on May 5.

In honor of her special day, the Rumor Has It, singer shared a picture of rocking another stunning LBD. “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential worker who are keeping us safe while risking their lives. You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks.”

In the photo, the star stands around a floral arrangement and smiles for the camera. Adele traded her classic, chic updo for longer blonde tresses. The photo comes after fans weren’t quite sure if the superstar gave herself a quarantine buzzcut. The viral photo posted by art director Hey Riley, showed the superstar rocking a buzzcut and cat eye makeup while she poses for the camera.